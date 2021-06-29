NGO trains 40 educators on GBV awareness in Sokoto

Center for Girl Child Education (CGE), a non-governmental organization , on Tuesday, commenced four-day training of Peer Group Educators in Sokoto state to strengthen youths awareness on the dangers of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

The CGE Team Lead in Sokoto State, Mrs Ubaida Abdulnadir, said the activity was supported by Spotlight Initiative Project, aimed at eliminating violence against women and girls.Abdulnasir urged the participants to be attentive as they were expected to educate others on best way to handle GBV case and support survivors.”We designed topics in order to prepare the Peer Group Educators to be more active in pursuing the goals in their communities.”

Topics comprise techniques on information sharing and advocacy, self esteem, goal setting and decision making, values clarification, assertiveness and public speaking, among others , ” Abdulnasir said. Mrs Binta Muhammad, the CGE Board member from Kaduna state, described the exercise as timely in considering the successes recorded in the past. Muhammad noted that CGE activities had led to increased girls enrollment in schools, as well as encouraging them to further their studies up to tertiary institutions. (NAN)

