NGO trains 250 youth leaders on political participation, inclusive governance

Young Leaders Network (YLN), an NGO, has trained 250 youth leaders across Bauchi and Nasarawa States on strengthening youths’ participation in governance.
Mr Moses Danjuma – Kusko, Coordinator of the project spoke to journalists at a two-day citizen accountability training organised for young people on Thursday in Lafia.
Danjuma-Kusko said that the aim of the training, which would extend to other states in the north, was to promote youths’ participation and inclusivity in governance.
According to him, the training would help to create awareness and sensitise young people to increase their political consciousness and participation.
He noted that the involvement of young people in decision making process would contribute to changing programmes and policies that would reflect their needs and bring about desired economic growth and transformation.
He said that steps for political participation included identifying and belonging to a political party, obtaining voters card and actively engaging political structure.
The coordinator advised the participants from various groups in the state to focus on the ideology of dialogue, work together as a team and lift each other.
“We want to see how young people will be able to participate in politics, contribute to power structure in the country and seek feedback from their leaders.
“With this training, young people will be able to push for accountability in their various constituencies through their legislators and elected political leaders.
“We believe youths that are united, have single focus and goal, will be able to go far and also achieve more, irrespective of religions and ethnics background,” he said.
On the choice of Nasarawa, Kusko said that the state has the youngest legislators and would want to use them as role model to project and sustain the narrative of young people in elective positions.
Some of the participants, Kure Ibrahim and Faith Maji, said that the training would propel them to change the narrative of young people in political participation among others. (NAN)
