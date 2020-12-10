NGO trains 250 youth leaders on political participation, inclusive governance

Young Leaders Network (YLN), an NGO, has trained 250 youth leaders across Bauchi and Nasarawa States on strengthening youths’ participation in governance.

Mr Moses Danjuma – Kusko, Coordinator of the project spoke to journalists at a two-day citizen accountability training organised for young people on Thursday in Lafia.

Danjuma-Kusko said that the aim of the training, which would extend to other states in the north, was to promote youths’ participation and inclusivity in governance.

According to him, the training would help to create awareness and sensitise young people to increase their political consciousness and participation.

He noted that the involvement of young people in decision making process would contribute to changing programmes and policies that would reflect their needs and bring about desired economic growth and transformation.