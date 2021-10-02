NGO trains 25 CBOs on curbing gender violence in Bauchi state –official

A gender-based Non-Governmental Organisation(NGO), Ikra Foundation for Women and Youths Development (IFWYD), on Saturday, trained 25 Community-based Organisations in 20 Local Government Councils (LGCs) of Bauchi state, on curbing gender and sexually-based violence (SBGV).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-day training was supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and funded by the Government of Canada.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Executive Director, IFWYD, Mrs Amina Garuba, said that the CBOs were trained to identify, refer, and create awareness on GBV, reproductive health, and harmful traditional practices.

“This is a session that will equip participants with advocacy tools and relevant tips on SGBV. They are volunteers in the localities in the fight against the scourge.

“With some of the information we are getting from them; the impact of the training is reaching our people in the communities.

“From June to September 2021, no fewer than 28,056 persons were reached across the state through community sensitisation and advocacy. Issues around SGBV are collective responsibility for all, hence the need to come together against it,” she said.

In her contribution, Mrs Zuwaira Baba, Gender Officer, Bauchi State, said that synergy would be established with Maternal and Newborn Child Health (MNCH) coordinators, to expand the reach of the campaign.

She said that the CBOs would leverage on other health outreach programmes to sensitise the public.

“Our participants will leverage on other health programmes to fit a wider reach, to create more awareness,” she said, while advising the participants to adopt the use of short drama during community advocacy.

In her remark, Mrs Mariya Mamman, a participant, said that the UNFPA project had contributed to breaking the culture of silence over SGBV in reported cases. (NAN)

