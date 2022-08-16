NGO trains 1,500 schoolgirls on how to produce reusable pads

By Joy Odigie

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Gift A Child Initiative (GACI),

says it has trained no fewer than 1,500 secondary schoolgirls in Edo and Kwara on how to produce

reusable sanitary pads

.

Its Founder, Miss Deborah Eseni, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in

Benin on Tuesday.

Eseni said GACI embarked on the training to promote menstrual hygiene among secondary schoolgirls.

She added that the rise in the price of sanitary pad had affected menstrual cleanliness among young girls in the society.

The GACI founder said girls who underwent the training had been equipped on how to produce reusable pads for their personal use.

She said that the organisation started the training in 2020 to encourage the use of environmentally-friendly products.

She added that “over the years, we noticed that sanitary pads are not properly disposed, and that some of them take long time to decompose.

“We are teaching the girls to produce environmentaly friendly products from degradable materials with affordable cost.

“They are safe to use, they can last for two years if properly handled. They are made from cotton and other skin-friendly materials.”

She, therefore, urged government and individuals to support the organisation to undertake more training to support menstrual

hygiene among schoolgirls.(NAN)

