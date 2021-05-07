An NGO, Gold Heart Foundation for Teens and Orphans, on Friday, trained young girls on proper use of reusable sanitary pads to maintain healthy living.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Miss Moyinoluwa Ogundowole, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti, that the main focus of the training was on reusable sanitary pads.

She said that the programme was aimed at training young girls, especially those in the rural areas, who were ignorant of how to make use of sanitary pads during their monthly cycle, also known as menstrual period.

According to Ogundowole, the training is also to assist the less-privileged young girls, who could not afford to buy disposable sanitary pads, thus forcing some of them abandoning school during their menstrual period.

She noted that most young girls used different materials for their menstrual periods, such as foams, newspapers and clothing materials because they could not afford to buy sanitary pads.

The executive director noted that reusable sanitary pads could be made from local fabrics, marking touch and breast pad, as it was necessary to put them through on how to do it.

She added that the materials could last between four and six hours after usage, adding that it could be washed, laundered and reused again, as disposable pads were now expensive to buy.

Ogundowole said that the training would be replicated in Oyo, Osun and Ondo states to sensitise and train the less- privileged young girls in rural communities on the reusable sanitary pads. (NAN)

