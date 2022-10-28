NGO to train 500 Surulere youths on ICT entrepreneurship 

Hope of Africa (HOA), an NGO, says it is organising entrepreneurship training for youths and women across Surulere and Itire/ Ikate and Coker Aguda axis of Lagos State.

The Founder of HOA, Mr Olaoluwa Agbeyangi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Lagos.

According to Agbeyangi, the training tagged; “Empowering the African Business Gene” is an innovative training and empowerment programme, to support community-led initiative with the focus on using sustainable technologies (ICT).

The Founder added that the programme was designed to enhance development and to mobilise resources and establish educational opportunities for vulnerable children and assist business start-ups.

He said participants would be exposed to digital marketing opportunities that would grow their businesses and train graduates to proper Curriculum vitae (CV) writing, best ways of answering interview questions, work ethics and available jobs opportunities.

“The project aims at growing and providing holistic transformation of young people and disadvantaged communities by offering training, empowerment and exposure to life-changing innovations.

“The training will also assist to mobilise resources and establish educational opportunities for vulnerable children, youths, men and women.

“It will also facilitate the rehabilitation of traumatised children through sports, music, entertainment and drama,” he said.

The founder listed others to include physically challenged persons, internally displaced persons, unemployed and graduates of tertiary institutions.

Agbeyangi called for partnership and sponsorship from reputable organisations and well-wishers to enable the NGO carry out more of its community care programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the training starts from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2022, at Obele Odan, in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State. (NAN)

