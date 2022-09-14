NGO to train 10,000 adolescent girls on ICT in Kaduna

By Stella Kabruk

No fewer than 10,000 vulnerable Adolescent girls in selected communities in Kaduna state have been targeted to benefit from a training on Information and Communication Technology Skills (ICT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the training would be organised by a Kaduna-based non Governmental Organisation, Eagles Lead Development Initiative.Mr Peter Ezekiel, Executive Director of the organisation disclosed this in an interview with NAN on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Ezekiel explained that the training would span a two-year period, adding that the pilot phase had commenced with 10 adolescent girls in Romi community in Chikun Local Government Area.He said the organisation would be training girls between ages 15 and 17 years and women who were 18 years to 25 years.He added that the training was targeted at helping vulnerable groups in various communities.Ezekiel said” “Eagle Lead Development Initiative, an NGO is collaborating with ‘DO TAKE ACTION’, to train 10 Adolescents Girls in Computer to Skill them up for better job opportunities in the ICT space.“

They can also start up mini business centres if they are able to secure funding opportunities.”He said the Programme which is titled ‘SKILL – UP in ICT’, was being funded by ‘Do Take Action’, to support vulnerable young girls with the intention to support the girls with the skills for a more decent workspace.Ezekil said it was also to help them cope with the current ICT trends for their emancipation and economic freedom.“Within the period of learning, the participants will be able to learn some Microsoft tools and be able to operate business machines such as photocopiers, printers and scanners.“In this period when getting decent job is not easy for undergraduates and graduates, it is believed that having computer skills creates better chances for young people who may not be educationally qualified for some job opportunities”, he said.Ezekiel added that the first set for the intervention would be graduating on Saturday. (NAN)

