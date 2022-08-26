NGO to mobilise 4,500 individuals to curb SGBV in Kaduna

By Philip Yatai

Empowering Women for Excellence Initiative (EWEI), an NGO says it is poised to mobilse and sensitise about 4,500 stakeholders to end Sexual and Gender Based violence (SGBV) in Kaduna state.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Salome Yakubu, the project coordinator, in Kaduna on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the intervention would be with support from the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF).

Yakubu said that the intervention designed to benefit men, women and girls, would be implemented under the “We For Them’’ (WFT) project.

According to her, the WFT project aims to reduce the rate of SGBV in the state, focusing on sexual harassment and abuse in public places.

She said that the project, which would be implemented between 2022 and 2024, would also raise awareness about EWEI’s Gender-Based Violence (GBV) toll-free helpline and support systems for survivors.

Yakubu said that EWEI would be working with the Kaduna State Branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, and the Kaduna Polytechnic Branch of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics to implement the WFT project.

“EWEI is delighted to be partnering with AWDF, a grant-making foundation that supports local, national, and regional women’s organisations working toward empowering African women, promoting, and realising their rights.

“We are happy because this project will provide men, women and girls an additional platform to report any form of SGBV, especially sexual harassment and abuses.

“The project takes a unique approach by engaging men and boys as allies in addressing issues of GBV and sexual harassment,’’ she said. (NAN)

