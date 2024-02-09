NGO to give 200 free JAMB forms to indigent Badagry students

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Ejalonibu Foundation will on Saturday, Feb. 10, give out 200 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to interested candidates in the Badagry Division.

Mr Ismaila Wusu, the Founder of the NGO, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry, said that the idea was to give opportunity to candidates from poor background.

He said that the rationale behind the birth of the Ejalonibu Foundation was to be of benefit to humanity, Badagry citizens especially.

“I urge interested candidates within the Badagry division who are interested to come along with their O’ level result, two passport photographs and their NIN card.

“The distribution of forms will start at exactly 10.00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Babatunji Ejalonibu House, opposite Hunwaji Hotel, Soweh, Badagry, Lagos,” Wusu said

The founder added that there would also be a career-guidance session at the same venue for the students, to counsel them on what university life and life after school are like. (NAN)

By Raji Rasak