NGO to generate data on sickle cell patients in Bauchi

Mrs Fatima Bayero, Founder, Sickle Cell Self Help Initiative, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), says it has concluded plans to establish a data bank for sickle cell patients in Bauchi State.

Bayero, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Bauchi, said the initiative was to provide statistics for future planning.

She said that the organisation has set up structures in 20 local government areas of the state, to fast track the data capture of persons living with the disease.

According to her, the organisation is also sensitising the people to prevent recurrence of sickle cell births in the communities.

She, however, decried low access to subsidised drugs in health facilities across the state.

“The organisation is planning to generate data on patients for easy planning. The rainy season is the most difficult weather for them.

“The data will provide proper solutions to issues around sickle cell,” she said.

Bayero said that the prevalence rate of sickle cell should be checked through collaborative efforts of stakeholders to eliminate the disease in the state and country. (NAN)

