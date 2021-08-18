NGO to generate data on sickle cell patients in Bauchi

 Mrs Fatima Bayero, Founder, Sickle Cell Self Help Initiative, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), says it has concluded plans to establish a data bank for sickle cell patients in State.

Bayero, who stated this in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on in , said the initiative to provide statistics for future .

She said organisation has set up structures in 20 areas of the state, to fast track the data capture of living the disease.

According to her, the organisation is also sensitising the people to prevent recurrence of sickle cell births in the communities.

She, however, decried low access to subsidised drugs in health facilities across the state.

“The organisation is to generate data on patients for easy . The rainy is the most difficult weather for them.

“The data will provide proper solutions to issues around sickle cell,” she said.

Bayero said prevalence rate of sickle cell should be checked through collaborative efforts of stakeholders to eliminate the disease in the state and country. (NAN)

