NGO to establish online libraries in tertiary institutions in Anambra

The Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML), a non-governmental organisation, said it had concluded plans to establish online libraries in tertiary institutions in Anambra.

Mrs Ego Mgbagwu, the Chief Executive Officer of ZODML, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday that the online libraries would aid teaching, learning and research activities at anytime.

“We have started discussing with the managements of the tertiary institutions in Anambra so we can set up online or e-library.

“We realised that during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, students and lecturers could not go to school and continue with the school session.

“Whereas, some institutions in South Africa and other developed countries responded to the urgent need by resorting to online teaching and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, ZODML recognises the importance of online library to higher education and we have decided to invest in that direction, ” she said.

Mgbagwu said that the NGO had also set up and equipped over 24 libraries in primary and secondary schools as well as the prisons in the state.

“Our goal is to provide people, young and old with access to learning resources and have a society where everybody can educate themselves.

“This gesture by ZODML has helped to revive the dwindling reading culture to eliminate illiteracy, keep history afresh and help our students to be abreast of developments around the globe, ” she said. (NAN)

