NGO to entertain, feed 1,000 inmates in Kuje Prison

Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation, an NGO says it is partnering with some Nigerian celebrities to entertain and feed about 1,000 inmates at the Kuje Prison in the FCT.

Miss Serah Abdul, the Founder of the foundation made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Abuja, saying the theme of the concert is ‘Keep Hope Alive’.

Abdul said the entertainers are Broda Shaggi, Faze, Style Plus, Nick B, Annie Idibia, MC Papi; Mr Macaroni, among others.

“A host of comedians and other entertainers are coming to entertain the prisoners. This is in line with the objectives of the foundation.

“The idea is to give the inmates hope since we cannot bail all of them, we decide to organise a music concert to entertain them.

“A lot of those people in prison have been locked up for years. They don’t know how the outside world looks like.

“Reaching out to them will ease any depression they might be going through and this gesture will go a long way in making them feel happy and to know that people out they are cared for.’’

According to her, the gesture will also help them become better persons when they eventually leave the prison.

“On that day Aug. 15, which is my birthday, we will entertain them, give them food, drinks and make them happy, even if it is for a moment, it will last very long in their minds.’’

Abdul said it would re-energise the inmates and lighten them up.

On whether she will bail those who are in prison due to their inability to pay the fines awarded by courts, said, “it is possible but I have no intention on that for now, feeding and entertainment is the focus for now,” she said. (NAN)

