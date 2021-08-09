NGO to distribute 3.7m mosquito nets in Ogun

The Society for Family Health (SFH) says it has concluded plans to distribute 3.7 million Long Lasting Insecticide Treated mosquito nets in Ogun.Mrs Adeyinka Olamide, SFH Malaria Programme Manager, disclosed this during a media Orientation on Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN) campaign 2021 in Abeokuta on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the objective of the orientation is to provide an opportunity for journalists to assist in creating awareness and enlightening the masses on the distribution of the nets and also have an insight into the mosquito net distribution campaign.Olamide said the net distribution campaign was to encourage and sensitise the people on the use of the mosquito nets in order to prevent and control malaria.

Also speaking, Mrs Lola Raji, the Ogun State Campaign Manager for Insecticide treated Nets (ITNs), said that the activities would last for 53 days.According to her, the campaign, which began on Aug. 1, will end on Sept. 22, while the distribution of the net will commence from Aug. 26 to Sept. 6.She added that the exercise would last for 12 days and it would be a door-to-door distribution in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 while distributing the net.She, however, noted that the ITN was a special programme that would benefit both male, female, young or old, adding that every household in the 236 wards in state must receive at least one mosquito net.A representative of the National Malaria Eradication Programme, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs Mary Esema, said the campaign would provide opportunities for practicing journalist to gain insight into (ITN) campaign with emphasis on the on-going campaign in Ogun.Esema explained that it was important to change used nets every three to four years because the insecticide chemicals on the nets might have expired or the net may be torn.“

Ogun State had been chosen as one of the state to benefit from the free distribution of Long lasting Insecticide Net (LLIN) in 2021.“We were here in 2018, so we are here to replace the net that may have been torn or over used with time to the good people of Ogun State, especially in this time of COVID-I9 where malaria is still the issue.She appeal to the media to help create awareness among the people of Ogun on how to get the net, and how to use it effectively. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...