NGO to celebrate 60 outstanding Nigerians at diamond jubilee

Project 6060, a Non-Governmental Organisation, says it is coming up with a special publication to celebrate outstanding Nigerians as part of activities marking the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the country.

The Chairman of the NGO, Mr Abubakar Sani, disclosed this during a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that some of the outstanding Nigerians shortlisted include, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, Mrs Zainab Shamshuna, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the FRSC Corp Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi.

Others include, Sen. Ahmed Yarima, Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Momodu, Gov. Nasir el-Rufai, Prof Charles Soludo, Mrs Arunma Oteh, late pastor Bimbo Odukoya, Fani Kayode, Ayo Fayose, Malam Garba Shehu, Zack Orji, Akinwunmi Adesina.

Other that made the list include, Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Justice Rilwanu Aikawa, Prof Ekaete Etuk-Isong, Prof Patience Osandebe among others.

He said the 60 Nigerians shortlisted for the Project 6060 compendium were individuals who had distinguished themselves through diligence, hard work and patriotism.

He said the outstanding individuals would be celebrated and unveiled on Oct. 1, for their contributions to the Nigerian project.

According to him, this individuals to be celebrated share a common bond with Nigeria by birth, 1960, the year Nigeria gained its independence from the colonial rule.

“The objective is to understand one another so that we can live together in peace as a country.

“The idea is to promote mutual understanding, tolerance, inter group harmony, advance national cohesion and integration, and encourage peaceful coexistence among younger generation,” he said.

Sani said staying together as a nation for 60 years was not a simple achievement.

He added that Nigeria had survived challenges as a nation and prophetic protection of disintegration but remained united as a country 60 years and still standing.

On his part, Mr Samson Akanimo, Chairman, Editorial, Project 6060, said that the project started in April 2019 with receiving nominations of which names to make up the list.

“The list was compiled and we had about 90 people. The idea was to have 60. We are celebrating 60 anniversary so the idea is to limit it to 60 names.

“The project is a privately driven one. Because of budget constraints, we cut down the names to 60. “We will engage members of the Association of Nigeria Authors (ANA), to write about these people and pay honorariums for that.

“Just like who is who in Nigeria or Africa. That’s basically what all this is all about. “The proper unveiling of the 60 eminent Nigerians will be on the Oct. 1. We have reached out to all of them and they assured us of their presence that day,” he said.

Akanimo said that the group would partner Sprezzatura Publishing and other individuals that had put in their resources toward the actualisation of the project. “We did not collect money from those shortlisted. All our staff are working voluntarily.

“We believe at the end of the project, it will be a profitable venture and a lot of Nigerians will benefit from this gesture. (NAN)

