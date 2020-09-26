NGO tasks youths on self-development, empowers 100 with N200, 000 each

Share the news













The Centre for Strategic Leadership and Youth Orientation (CENSTLEYO), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), which focuses on youth development, has advised youths to equip themselves for the critical roles in nation building.

Mr Felix Imah, Founder of the NGO, gave the advice at the second edition of CENSTLEYO National Youth Leadership Learning Programmme on Saturday in Awka, the Anambra Capital.

The three-day programme, which started on Sept. 24 with the theme: “Building the Capacity of Youth in Mobilisation and Empowerment.” attracted youths from across the country.

Imah, while presenting cheques of N200,000 to each of the 100 beneficiaries, said youths should strive to be at the centre point and play meaningful roles in the nation’s economic and political sectors.

According to him, criticising and blaming the government for everything can not work.

“It is time for the youths to plan and secure their future with leadership and empowerment skills to advance.

“The whole essence is to build your capacity and explore ways and innovation that will prepare you for representation in leadership positions at all levels,” he said.

Imah stressed the need for synergy among youths towards initiatives that will usher them into occupying both the economic and political spaces in the country.

He urged the youths in Anambra to attain eligibility to participate in electing a youth-friendly government in the 2021 governorship election of the state.

The founder explained that the empowerment gesture was provided to card carrying members of CENSTLEYO, who have scaled through series of entrepreneurial trainings in agriculture, ICT and industrial skills.

“It is our confidence that the second batch of this empowerment will capture 500 members by Nov. 27,” he added.

In her remarks, the State Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, represented by Mr Nnaemeka Egwuonwu, said that youth empowerment and development plays critical role in Gov. Willie Obiano’s administration.

Omenugha, who commended the organisation for mobilising the youths for advocacy, development and empowerment, expressed confidence that the programme would help reshape their future.

Earlier, Prof. Godfrey Ariavie of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Benin, delivered a keynote address titled: “Harnessing the impact of youth inclusion in nation building.”

Ariavie advised youths to utilise keys such as demographic advantage, space domination, creativity and innovation, physical balance, effective networking and continuous learning to effect the needed change in nation building.

The professor of mechanical engineering was represented by Mr Uche Madubuko, CENSTYLEYO’s Programme Director.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Ebere Adinnu, who owns a fashion designing business, expressed happiness over the gesture.

Adinnu said the support will help her to buy two sewing and one weaving machines, adding “it will help me to also train other youths interested in fashion design industry.

Another beneficiary, Mr Chinedu Okafor said, “the training I received here has changed my perception that youths can still come together to change the daunting situation in the country.” (NAN)

