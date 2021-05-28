Mrs Maryam Aje, the Executive Director African Youth for Peace Development and Empowerment Foundation, an NGO, has charged youths to be agents of peacebuilding.

Aje made the call during a one-day symposium orgainsed by the International Alert , an NGO with support from the Europe Union (EU).

The symposium was orgainsed to enlighten youths on their critical roles in peace building in the North-East region.

”Our youth are agents of change, young people’s inclusion in the peace and security agenda and society more broadly, is key to building and sustaining peace.

”Young people also have an important role in deterring and solving conflicts and are key constituents in ensuring the success of both peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts.

”This symposium brings youth together in order to build social cohesion and peace among them and also to remind them the critical role they play in peace-building,”she said.

Some of the participants identified unemployment drug abuse gender-based violence among others the genesis of peace destruction and conflict. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

