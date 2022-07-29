NGO tasks Nigerians on e-commerce, online innovation

By Gami Tadanyigbe

E-entreprenur, an NGO has called on Nigerians, especially the youths to embrace e-commerce and become innovative through digital economy for self-reliance and economic development of the country.

The founder and chairman of E-entreprenur, Mr Michael Hansen, made the call on Friday in Abuja, during a one-day training and flag-off of Abuja Biggest E-commerce Revolution.

Hansen said e-commerce was the buying and selling of goods and services or the transmission of funds or data over an electronic network, primarily via the internet.

According to him, developments in the area of new online business-to-consumer venture creation has been accompanied by varying degrees of success and also recognised that online venture creation does not materialise overnight.

He said the training discusses the vital entrepreneurial requirements for conceptualisation and the integration of the real and virtual business within the global digital system development.

He added, however, that the training would provide the youths with innovative ideas and technical skills for improved livelihoods and productivity towards reducing poverty and unemployment in the country

The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Villads Veds-Hansen said e-commerce was powered by the internet, where customers access an online store to browse and place orders for products or services via their own devices.

He said the training became necessary following observed need for sustainable interventions in quality skills on digital economic development for self-reliance and gainful networking.

According to him, e-business development typically follows an evolutionary cycle of initial experimentation with Internet technologies and transformation of consumer propositions towards the creation of a commercially viable online presence.

He said the business transactions occur either as business-to-business, business-to-consumer, consumer-to-consumer or consumer-to-business networking channels.

The CEO explained that to achieve its specific objectives, support of wide array of digital entrepreneurs through e-commerce and expert skill support were required for development. (NAN)

