NGO tasks Kuje Area Council on budget for adolescent health services

The Novel Association for Youth Advocacy (NAYA) an NGO, has on the Kuje Area Council to create a separate budgetary allocation for Adolescent Youth Friendly Initiatives FCT.

Mrs Rosemary Adaji, the National of the group made the call on Monday Kuje, during a visit to Dr Emmanuel Okpetu, Director for Health, Primary Healthcare Kuje Area Council Abuja.

Adaji said there was need to and ensure evidence-based practices for adolescent and youth-friendly health services to be integrated existing routine services primary health care facilities.

According to her, there is need to promote adequate and utilisation among young people of available adolescent youth-friendly health services Primary Health Care Centres FCT.

“Adolescents constitute 22 per cent of population categorised under the mental, social and behavioral but its health needs are neglected.

“Many NGOs have issues around adolescent health but the outcome has continued to yield poor results due to paucity of funds.

“The health of adolescents was missing at the and we, therefore, call on policymakers to pay close attention to adolescent health for a better society.

“The adolescents need to have a separate budget line the Federal Ministry of Health all the sub-nationals and Local Government Areas,” she said.

She further urged the FCT administration to promote and utilisation among young people of available adolescent youth-friendly health services Primary Health Centers.(NAN)

