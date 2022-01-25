NGO tasks Journalists on amplifying IDPs’ challenges

An NGO, Journalists for Christ International (JFC) has urged Journalists to dedicate more time to reporting issues affecting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.Mr Dayo Emmanuel, the project coordinator of JFC, made on Monday in Abuja at a one-day consultative/media parley on advancing IDP issues, organised by Journalists for Christ International.

He also urged journalists to engage with the leaders of each IDP camp to know their major challenge in order to draw attention to the plight of the people.“Some of these IDPs are traumatised at the moment and need to be encouraged to get back on their feet.“They need to be treated with dignity.

They’ve been through a lot.“To some of them, food is not the issue. They need encouragement. We are creating a kind of framework whereby Journalists can interact with the issues bordering the IDPs,” he said.

He commended the Borno government for addressing some of the challenges with the IDPs in the state.

Also speaking, Mrs Ugonma Cokey, Vice President of the NGO called on the media to look at the experiences people shared at the meeting to promote the right of IDPs.She urged the newsmen to look at the economic and security angle of the challenges confronting the IDPs and report on their behalf.She also called on the media to show more passion for their job by promoting the stories of IDP to bring changes to their lives. (NAN)

