NGO tasks Journalists on amplifying IDPs’ challenges

January 25, 2022 Favour Lashem



An NGO, Journalists for Christ International (JFC) has urged Journalists to dedicate more time to reporting issues affecting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.Mr Dayo Emmanuel, the coordinator of JFC, made on in Abuja at a one-day consultative/media parley on advancing IDP issues, organised by Journalists for Christ International.

He also urged journalists to engage with the leaders of each IDP camp to know their major challenge in order to draw attention to the plight of the people.“Some of these  IDPs are traumatised at the moment and to be encouraged to get back on their feet.“They to be treated with dignity.

They’ve through a lot.“To some of them, food is not the issue. They encouragement. We are creating a kind of framework whereby Journalists can interact with the issues bordering the IDPs,” he said.

He commended the Borno government for addressing some of the challenges with the IDPs in the state.

Also speaking, Mrs Ugonma Cokey, Vice President of the NGO called on the media to look at the experiences people shared at the meeting to promote the of IDPs.She urged the newsmen to look at the economic and security angle of the challenges confronting the IDPs and report on their behalf.She also called on the media to show more passion for their job by promoting the stories of IDP to bring changes to their lives. (NAN)

