NGO tasks Akeredolu to scale up development during second term

My Choice Group, a NGO, has expressed optimism that the second term of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State would bring immense benefit and development to the people and state.

Mrs Omowumi Ohwovoriole, the founder of the organisation, stated this on Thursday in Akure in a congratulatory message to Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, after their inauguration to office on Feb. 24.

Ohwovoriole said she was confident that the governor, being a man of honesty and integrity, would not rest on his oars to transform the entire state as pledged.

She added that the Akeredolu-led government, would build on existing developmental projects and life changing programmes.

Ohwovoriole, however, solicited more support from the citizenry in order for the administration to succeed in achieving its programmes and to prioritise their welfare in the second term.

The founder of the group scored the Akeredolu administration high in areas of education, health, road construction, agriculture among others, prayed for more of God’s grace for him to do better.

“I express my best wishes to Mr Governor on his second tenure in office and it is evident that people massively voted for his second term based on his sterling performances during the first term.

“The governor’s performance during his first term is obvious as the state witnessed a lot of development in the areas of health, education, road construction, agriculture among others,’’ she said. (NAN)