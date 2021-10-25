NGO takes menstrual hygiene campaign to FCT school

Lola Cater for the Needy Foundation, a non-governmental organisation on Monday, took menstrual hygiene, sexual and gender based violence campaign to students of Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse-Alhaji in the FCT.

Ms Ololade Ogunnubi, the founder of the foundation said that the campaign was part of activities to mark International Day of the Girl-Child celebrated on every Oct. 11.

The day underscores the importance, power, and potential of girls around the world and focuses attention on the particular problems they can face.

Ogunnubi said the event, which has as its theme: “Digital generation, Our generation”, was organised in partnership with UNFPA, Young Men’s Foundation (YouthHub Africa), Education as a Vaccine and Inspire World International Foundation.

She said the organisation decided to take the campaign to students to expose them on the importance of cultivating a good menstrual hygiene habit and to speak out once they are molested in any way.

“Today, we are reaching to about 200 female students of this school and we took them on four different topics that will affect their lives positively.

“We started with the menstrual hygiene management, COVID-19 sensitisation, career talks encouraging more girls to go into ICT and we also talked to them about sexual and gender based violence.

“We want them to be exposed to all these things at their young age and to also encourage them to speak out once they sexually molested within the school or at their various homes.

“We also gave them leaflets with information containing what they can do and who they can call when they are faced with issues of molestation.

“We also taught them on how to set standards for themselves, be of good character and not be carried away by most things they see on social media.

“All these are geared towards moulding them to be great leaders of this country and virtuous mothers in the future,” she said.

The event featured the distribution of menstrual pads, menstrual monitoring cards and note books, among others, to students of the school.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...