NGO takes advocacy for girl-child education to rural Zamfara

A non-governmental organisation, High Level Women Advocacy (HILWA), is sensitising rural communities in Zamfara on the importance of girl-child education.

The Kano State Chairperson of HILWA, Prof. Aisha Ismail, told newsmen in Gusau on Friday that the campaign was targeting parents.

She said parents were being urged to allow their children, especially girls, to attend school where they can acquire knowledge and skills with which they can contribute to nation-building.

A HILWA member in Zamfara, Mrs Suwaiba Ibrahim, said the NGO had recorded “a reasonable success’’ in the state.

She said before HILWA came on board the enrollment of girl-child in Zamfara schools was 21 per cent, pointing out that the figure had jumped to 42 per cent with its advocacy programme.

Ibrahim said HILWA had presented two bills to the state House of Assembly and expressed the hope that with their passage the enrollment of girl-child in schools would hit a minimum of 80 per cent.

She thanked religious and traditional leaders for their support in the area of enlightenment and counselling.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that HILWA’s annual national conference holds today, Nov, 21 and members are expected to review its activities, as well as the major challenges facing the group. (NAN)