NGO surrenders unwholesome regulated products to NAFDAC for destruction

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says an NGO has surrendered to the agency in Maiduguri unwholesome regulated products worth N6.5 million, for destruction.

A statement signed by Mr Nasiru Mato, NAFDAC’s Deputy Zonal Director, and made available in Abuja on Saturday named the NGO as “ALIMA Non-government humanitarian service organistion”.

It said that the NGO voluntarily handed over the expired products which has been in stored in Maiduguri to NAFDAC for destruction

“Eradication as well as zero-tolerance for unwholesome regulated products remains the watch word of NAFDAC at all times in its effort to safeguard the health of​ consumers.

“The broad band massive sensitization drive and collaboration with government and Non governmental organizations has once again yielded fruitful result as ALIMA voluntarily surrendered stock. “The products surrendered by​ ALIMA to the agency followed due fulfilment of necessary forfeiture protocols include: antimalarials, antiretrovirals, oral​ rehydration​ premix,​ and food therapeutics.

“This is done to avert their possible circulation,” the statement said. The statement quoted the agency as urging other organisations to voluntarily surrender expired/damaged products in their warehouses to NAFDAC for destruction. It said that the agency will not condone revalidation of expired products for the purpose of extending their shelf life (NAN)