NGO supports NAPTIP with 6 power generating sets to improve services

FIIAPP, an NGO, on Tuesday, supported the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) with six power generating sets to enhance the quality of lives of trafficked victims.

FIIAPP, the International Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies, is implementing the Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria (A-TIPSOM) project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation is tagged “Upgrade of six NAPTIP shelters and refurbishing of others.”

Mr Molina-Rafael Rios, the A-TIPSOM Team Leader in Nigeria, said that the donation was part of the organisation’s capacity building project.

Rios, who was represented by FIIAPP Institutional Coordinator, Mr Jose-Nsang Andeme, said that the power generating sets were to assist NAPTIP to improve its performance in the fight against trafficking in persons across the country.

He added that “on our own, we felt the generators would help to improve NAPTIP activities, this is in fulfillment of the major requests made during our visit to trafficked victims’ shelters to make the environment comfortable.”

Mrs Nurat Lawal, the Project Officer of FIIAPP, said that the NGO also donated another seven sets of the power generators to Network of Civil Society Organisation Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL) to support the fight against human trafficking.

According to Lawal, 15 shelters belonging to NAPTIP and NACTAL have also been refurbished as part of efforts to strengthen services for trafficked persons.

“The refurbishment of shelters is vital as it will go a long way in making trafficked victims and other vulnerable returnees happy and more cooperative with the standard of living in the shelter,’’ Lawal said.

NAPTIP Director General, Julie Okah-Donli, thanked the donors for supporting the agency activities, adding that the power sets would be put to good use.

She, however, called on other agencies to emulate FIIAPP, saying if other agencies could thread on that part, NAPTIP would not be finding it difficult to take care of trafficked victims. (NAN)