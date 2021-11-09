NGO sensitizes Bauchi rural women on VCR to mark 25-year anniversary

The League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), on Tuesday, said that it had sensitized no fewer than 100 women on the Continuous Voter card Registration (VCR) and voter education, in Galambi district, Bauchi local government council, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Chairperson of the NILOWV in Bauchi state, Ms Fatima Zakari stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

She said that the awareness campaign was held on Oct. 21, 2021, to commemorate the 25-year anniversary of the organization.

According to her, the activity focused on re-orientating the participants to credible elections, women participation, good governance and leadership skills.

“The women were sensitized on making wise decisions during elections. The session also took participants on enfranchisement; right to vote and to be voted for, and valid votes.

“This unique exercise is to celebrate NILOWV at 25 years in Bauchi state ” she said.

Zakari disclosed that the NGO had over 20,000 registered members across the state, citing its numerical strength as contributing to the large votes of women at elections in the state.

“We are also building the capacity of women on bye elections for positions in 2023, with intent to encourage women participation in leadership,” she said.

She added that the one-day sensitization exercise was conducted with the support from Minal learning foundation. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...