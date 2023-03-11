NGO sensitises women on imperative of ICT in checking domestic violence

By Victor Adeoti

Osogbo, March 11, 2023 (NAN) An NGO, Public Awareness on Child and Women Rights (PACTS), has sensitised women to the use of technology to check violence against women and girls in rural communities of Osun State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme took place in Ojo villages and towns in Egbedore Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Ayoola Olusegun, the group Executive Director, while addressing the women, said the programme was put in place in commemoration of the International Women’s Day.

She said that the focus of the programme was to educate and expose targeted group on better application of modern technology in ending the instances of gender based violence.

She added that this was done in compliance with the theme of the year’s IWD celebration: “Digital innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”.

Olusegun urged women to always use their smart phones to record violence against women and children and send the same to the appropriate authorities for actions.

According to her, the Android phones, in most cases, are under- utilised and as such, there is need for further education on Android application for better results on reportage of domestic violence and abuses in the communities.

She encouraged women to move with time and get connected to digital space, to enable them to contribute in ending violence against women and boosting

the economic development of their communities, state and Nigeria at large.

According to her, Section 4(I)(ii) and (iii) of Osun Protection Against Domestic Violence Law, 2013 gives the right to a third party to lodge complaints against perpetrators of domestic violence in the state without the question of locus standi.

Mr Ayodeji Adesua, the NGO’s Information Technology Officer, sensitised the women to how their smart phones could be used to record videos, snap pictures, send SMS and WhatsApp chats to report incidences of violence to appropriate authorities without the knowledge of the perpetrators.

NAN reports that the group is supported by FORD Foundation.(NAN)