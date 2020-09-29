NGO sensitises Kano community on rape and sexual violence

Share the news













Movement Against Rape and Sexual violence (MARS-V), a Non Governmental Organisation, has embarked on community sensitisation against rape and sexual violence in Madachi, Rano Local Government Area of Kano State. Mrs Maimuna Bello, an official member of the organisation led a team to the community on Tuesday with the aim to educate the community on how to handle rape cases, how to take care of their children and how to report cases to the authority. Bello on the occasion said, “we want to extend a helping hand and support your community in case of any sexual assault in the community.”

She stressed the need for the community to be vigilant and watch closely sensitive issues regarding their children, especially the female children. The NGO, however, expressed readiness to encourage and stand firm for justice, whenever there was a victim, thus ensuring that culprits were brought to justice. In his response, Mallam Abdulmumin Wada, a member of the community, expressed appreciation for the campaign and pledged to be vigilant as well as collaborate with the NGO. Wada on behalf of the community, expressed the community’s readiness to join the team in order to strengthen synergy to handle cases, should they occur.

The NGO identified and visited a rape victim and her family to commiserate with them and assured of their support in pursuing a legal case on behalf of the family against the culprit. NAN reports that the NGO has embarked on a community sensitisation to support victims of rape and sexual violence to seek court redress. Among members of the organisation, who conducted the campaign was a famous former Kannywood actress, Hajiya Mansura Isa, a philanthropist and an activist. (NAN)

