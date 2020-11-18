NGO sensitises 50 women against gender-based violence in Plateau

A Non governmental Organisation (NGO), Women Voice and Leadership in Nigeria (WVL), on Wednesday organised a one-day training workshop to sensitise 50 women against gender-based violence, in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

Parsohot said women had innate strength to build their homes and act as agents of change in any community.

” We are not teaching women to be rude to their husbands, but we are teaching them to know their rights.

“So many women have been beaten to death by their husbands because they refused to get help, ” she said.

Speaking during the event, the Project Officer of the group, Noklem Parsohot, encouraged the women to speak up whenever they were abused so as to access help and ensure that justice was served.