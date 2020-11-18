NGO sensitises 50 women against gender-based violence in Plateau

A Non governmental Organisation (NGO), Women Voice and Leadership in Nigeria (WVL), on Wednesday organised a one-day training workshop to sensitise 50 women against gender-based violence, in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.
Speaking during the event, the Project Officer of the group, Noklem Parsohot, encouraged the women to speak up whenever they were abused so as to access help and ensure that justice was served.
Parsohot said women had innate strength to build their homes and act as agents of change in any community.
” We are not teaching women to be rude to their husbands, but we are teaching them to know their rights.
“So many women have been beaten to death by their husbands because they refused to get help, ” she said.
She said the programme was also meant to empower the women to maximise their potential.
She said that after the training each participant would receive a financial package from the group which would empower them within their respective communities.
The project officer said the package would enable them to start their own businesses.
She said the workshop was funded by Action aid Nigeria and Global Affairs Canada on Wednesday in Riyom.(NAN)
Leave a Reply