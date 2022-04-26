NGO seeks sustained anti-malaria campaign in nomadic communities

A Kano State-based Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Nomadic Health for Jowro, on Tuesday called for sustained malaria preventive programmes in nomadic communizes.

The chairman of the NGO, Mr Idris Adamu, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.”To ensure maximum uptake, mass campaigns need to be taken to these communities to ensure that nomadic communities are not left behind on malaria related issues and other health matters.”

Health related issues in our communities are mixed with many myths and there is need for government to carry out enlightenment campaigns to reduce these myths.”Many malaria symptoms are considered spiritual or diabolic and many people fall victims of many accusations in nomadic communities,” he said.

Adamu, however, appealed to the state government to embark on advocacy to enlighten nomadic community leaders on issues on health and importance of accessing health facilities.He also appealed to the state government to always include nomads in free distribution of medication and mosquitoes treated insecticidal nets. (NAN)

