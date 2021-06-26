NGO seeks stakeholders support in curbing electoral violence against women, PWDs

Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), an NGO based in Osun, has appealed for more support from stakeholders in intensifying awareness geared toward addressing electoral violence against women.

The Chief Executive Director of KDI , Mr Bukola Idowu, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) on Saturday in Osogbo.

Idowu noted that electoral violence during elections had always hindered most women and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) from acrively participating in politics , adding that this must be addressed.

“The Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) should consider the much spoken electronic voting and other voting alternatives that will help in addressing violence during elections.

“Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) should also intensify their voter sensitisation against electoral violence, upscale their peace education, peace initiatives and violence tracking.

“The need for stakeholders to prioritise capacity developments for political leaders on relationship building, strategic communication and conflict resolution has become imperative,”

According to him, INEC should partner with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), traditional institutions and religious leaders to carry out strategic voter education.

“I believe such parrnership will help INEC to reach the grass roots and further sensitise voters on the need to shun any form of violence before, during and after elections.

“KDI was able to carry out some findings on the dynamics behind voters’ behaviour, with the results showing that 88.2 per cent of those surveyed are registered voters.

“About 70.6 per cent of respondents that are registered voters voted during the 2019 presidential elections and this dropped to 68.2 per cent in the governorship elections in the same 2019.

“Also, parts of our surveys have shown that 67.2 per cent voted because they claim it is their civic duty, only 10.7 per cent voted based on political party sympathy from our survey across the states,” Idowu said.

He, however, commended the efforts of the Federal Government for its electoral strategies toward ensuring a credible, fair and peaceful elections. (NAN)

