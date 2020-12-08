NGO seeks partnership with Taraba Govt. on budget tracking for accountability

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Maigodiya Centre for Youth Development (MCYD), has sought for partnership with the Taraba Ministry of Budget and Planning to enhance budget tracking mechanism and ensure accountability and transparency. The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, made the request when he led a team from the group on a courtesy visit to the Commissioner in the Ministry, Mr Solomon Elisha, in Jalingo. Mohammed commended the commissioner for increasing the tempo of participation of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the budgeting process during his tenure in the Ministry.

“We are here to seek your partnership for some of our activities especially on our strategic engagement and advocacy for adequate budgetary allocation for Ministries of water resources and health and budget tracking & analysis for accountability and transparency. “I want to commend you for giving room for more CSOs participation in the budgeting process as you assume office as commissioner in this Ministry. “Our organisation is into budget advocacy, tracking, analysis and production of scorecards, and support implementation of USAID E-WASH project in Taraba State, among others. “We are therefore seeking your cooperation to make the budgeting process under your watch meet international standard,’’ he said. Responding, Elisha expressed delight at the move by MCYD to help to improve the budgeting process in the state. He pledged the ministry’s unalloyed support to the activities of MCYD to enhance its good works for the state. “Your presentation has brighten my day because it is meant to tackle one of our major challenges which is budget tracking.

“The ministry will give you all the needed support to actualise this goal for the good of the state and the society. “The world is changing, civil society groups have to be more involved in the running of the government for accountability and transparency in the system,” he said. (NAN)