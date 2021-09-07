NGO seeks Imo govt’s partnership to assist physically-challenged

An NGO, “Changing Lives Prosthetic and Orthotic Foundation’’, on Tuesday in Owerri called on Imo State government to partner with it to help physically-challenged people.

Founder of the NGO, Mrs Gloria Azubuike, made the call when she met with the Imo Commissioner for Gender and Vulnerable Groups, Mrs Nkechinyere Ugwu.

She said at the meeting that the NGO provides free prosthetic and orthotic services for the physically-challenged.

Azubuike listed cerebral palsy patients, diabetics, amputees, people who need physiotherapy and other physically-challenged persons as potential beneficiaries of its programmes

She enjoined the state government to collaborate with the NGO through sensitisation to enable it to reach a wide group of potential beneficiaries.

“CLIPOF was established with the purpose of alleviating the sufferings of physically-challenged persons.

“We provide sensitisation on how best to manage conditions such as diabetes, amputation, cerebral palsy and certain deformities to improve quality of life of those living with these conditions.

“CLIPOF also provides free prosthetic devices and orthotic services to these people at no cost as a way of giving back to society,’’ Azubuike said.

She commended the state government for the humanitarian services the ministry renders and assured that the NGO would support efforts being made by government.

Responding, the commissioner commended CLIPOF for its efforts and pledged government’s support for its activities in the state.

Mrs Ugwu advised the NGO to also partner with charity organisations executing identical programmes. (NAN)

