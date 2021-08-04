NGO says will bridge gap between Diaspora, Nigerian youths

The Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassadors, an NGO, says it is poised to bridging the gap between Nigerian youths and their counterparts abroad.

Mr David Alozie, the President of the group made this known at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, saying youths in the country should stop seeing themselves as inferior to their counterparts abroad.

“We hope to bridge the gap between indigenous Nigerian youths and those abroad, we want to kill the notion that it only youths abroad that are succeeding

“We want to bridge the gap and kill that inferiority complex; it is a field work and a Nigerian affairs,’’ he said.

Anozie said that the group had put in place a one day conference to bring out the potential of youths in the country.

He said the conference which would hold on Aug. 5 in Abuja with the theme; “Take it All“, had been designed to take youths through different basic skills in sports, crafts and Information Technology among others.

“Though the one day conference will commence in Abuja, we hope to take it round the country by building centres; the conference will enable youths express themselves and acquire skills to make a living,’’ he said.

He, however, urged the youths to wake up to the responsibilities of leadership, saying that they had the potential and capabilities to lead the country to greater heights.

Alozie expressed optimism that the conference would unveil the potential in the Nigerian youths and awaken their consciousness.

He said as Diaspora youths interested in the unity and progress of indigenous Nigerian youths, they were tired of recycling the older generation in the country`s leadership positions.

“Youths should wake up to the responsibilities of leadership, power is taken not given, youths should work towards taking over leadership positions from the older generation,” he said. (NAN)

