NGO says will bridge gap between Diaspora, Nigerian youths

August 4, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassadors, an NGO, says is poised to bridging the gap between Nigerian youths and their counterparts abroad.

Mr David Alozie, the President of the made this known at a news on Wednesday in Abuja, saying youths in the country stop seeing themselves as inferior to their counterparts abroad.

“We hope to bridge the gap between indigenous Nigerian youths and those abroad, we want to kill the notion that only youths abroad that are succeeding

“We want to bridge the gap and kill that inferiority complex; is a field work and a Nigerian affairs,’’ he said.

Anozie said that the had put in place a day to bring out the potential of youths in the country.

He said the which would hold on Aug. 5 in Abuja with the theme; “Take it All“, had been designed to take youths through different basic skills in sports, crafts and Information Technology among .

“Though the day conference will in Abuja, we hope to take it round the country by building centres; the conference will enable youths express themselves and acquire skills to make a living,’’ he said.

He, however, urged the youths to wake up to the responsibilities of , saying that they had the potential and capabilities to lead the country to greater heights.

Alozie expressed optimism that the conference would unveil the potential in the Nigerian youths and awaken their consciousness.

He said as Diaspora youths interested in the unity and of indigenous Nigerian youths, they tired of recycling the older generation in the country`s positions.

“Youths wake up to the responsibilities of , power is taken not given, youths work towards taking over positions from the older generation,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,