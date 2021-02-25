NGO, research centre sign MoU on anti corruption campaign

An NGO, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society and the Mambayya House, Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Bayero University, Kano on Thuyrsday, signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on anti-corruption campaign. Prof. Ismaila Mohammed, Director of the research centre at the signing of the MoU in Abuja, said the partnership was meant to collectively sensitise against corruption in the country. Mohammed who decried the level of corruption in the country, stressed the need for all stakeholders to join the Federal Government in fighting corruption and enhancing good governance at all levels of government.

“The broad aim of the partnership with Al-Habibiyyah is to collectively undertake anti-corruption activities to enhance good governance in Nigeria. “This partnership will enable us carry out functions under any agreed anti-corruption projects/ programmes concentrating on the area of competence of each partner,” he said. The director said the Mambayya House as a research and training unit of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) was already working on a holistic framework to tackle corruption in Nigeria.

He described corruption and bad governance as the bane of Nigeria’s development, which must be urgently reversed. Earlier, Shiek Fuad Adeyemi, Executive Director of Al-Habibiyyah said the Society through it’s anti-corruption Project ‘EAT-FIn (Encouraging Accountability and Transparency through Faith-based Intervention) had embarked on series of campaigns to change the narrative on corruption. He said the partnership with Mambayya House will further boost it’s sensitisation campaigns across the country.

Adeyemi said Al-Habibiyyah was also collaborating with anti-corruption agencies like EFCC and ICPC and other faith-based organisations to get the message to the grassroots. He stressed on the need for political and religious leaders to remain upright, shun corruption and provide for the masses. “Being a religious leader is a big challenge because you are representing God, the moment you do otherwise, it means you have declared war on God.

“Any religious leader who is not conscious of his duties and responsibilities will lose in this world and be punished on the day of judgement,” he said. The Imam called for all hands to be on deck to fight corruption and insecurity in the country, so that Nigerians can begin to enjoy the dividends of democracy. (NAN)