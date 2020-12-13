NGO reiterates commitment to partner with FG to empower citizens

By Chimezie Godfrey

A non – governmental organization called Yourtimepays Integrated Services Limited has reiterated its commitment in partnering with the federal government to empower the citizens and alleviate poverty in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organization, Kerry Kenu Sholaye made this known during a press conference on Saturday.

Sholaye who noted that Nigeria is a nation with a population of over 200million individuals, added that dealing with average poverty in a third world country is mostly difficult as a balance in the socio-economic framework has made it almost impossible to create a stable economy.

According to him, the result being a nation that has over the years struggled with a very high rate of poverty and unemployment.

“However, the largest economy in Africa is set to regain it’s pride through policies being put in place by the Federal Government and we are certain that those policies will go a long way towards fostering overall prosperity and wealth creation.

“The Nation’s GDP will surely be boosted with Human and Capital Investment. This can be done through Social Empowerment and thus far the Yourtimepays Empowerment Scheme has Channeled her resources into Supplementing the Efforts of the Federal Government.

“Weeks ago we celebrated our 4 years of existence and reflected on the past years basically on how far we have come and the best possible means to further improve on a track record we have strived to maintain.

“The race has not been easy, as we have not always gotten it 100 percent, but we will say we have gained useful experience that will assist the Government in Rebuilding the Nation’s Economy which was recently affected by the Pandemic and also the #ENDSARS protest that seemed to ground economic activities,” he said.

Sholaye disclosed that they have over the years empowered thousands of Nigerians and aim to empower millions within a short period of time which will be around 1 year.

“On this note we are taking a very bold step in reaching out to Nigerians to allow governmental policies to take root as the development of the youths and general wellbeing of the masses is the priority of the government.

He said,”We as a private organization will continue to do her quota in the achievement of this set plan.

“We use this opportunity to commend the efforts of the Nigeria Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) towards the development and structuring of the NextIT Portal that allows exited N-Power beneficiaries a second shot at the federal empowerment scheme.

“With the N-Power program being a huge success already as hundreds of thousands of Nigerians has thus far benefited from the Scheme. Also the CBN’s N75billion investment funds has set a direct framework for youth development in the country.

“These mentioned are just few incentives the Federal Government has put in place to further improve the Economy.

“This has led us to seek a strategic partnership with the government which is the most reliable way towards economic growth and overall development.”

The Chief Executive Officer commended the efforts of the anti-graft agencies such as the EFCC and ICPC in the fight against Internet fraud, and regulating the activities of the Nigerian financial institutions, among other critical functions.

He added that the effort of the combined bodies have been beneficial to the Nigerian populace, adding that the good work can only get better.

Sholaye further commended the Security and Exchanges Commission (SEC) on the huge success it has recorded over the years in its increased clampdown on Ponzi Schemes in the country.

He stressed that his organization will continue it’s great work by integrating the social empowerment framework which was an initiative meant to empower Nigerians through funds gotten from companies for advert purposes.

“We have done that with a huge success already with provision of funds to Nigerians monthly and giving an Internet user the opportunity to make money with the time they spend online.

“We have also provided State of the Art Vehicles to Individuals as a form of advert, embarked in free skill training and have linked individuals with Startup funds to run their businesses.

“The Internet is a genuine tool to rebuild and add to the GDP of the Nation,” he said.

Sholaye assured Nigerians that the economy will never remain the same as growth is certain with all the efforts put towards a sustainable program.