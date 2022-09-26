NGO rehabilitates houses of attack victims in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

An NGO, Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, has rehabilitated 52 houses belonging to victims of attacks in Jebbu Miango community of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

Mr Felix Dimka, the Project Officer, Emergency Preparedness and Response Team (EPRT) of JDPC, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.According to Dimka, the projects were supported by Menonite Central Committee (MCC) and Mission 21, both international organisations.He explained that the gesture was to cushion the hardships of the beneficiaries whose houses were destroyed during the recent attacks in the community.”

The story of the recent attacks in Jebbu Miango community is not new; many lost their homes, farmlands and means of livelihood”To cushion the hardship, MCC provided us with funds and we rehabilitated 41 houses of the victims ranging from one to five bedrooms apartments.”Also, mission 21, another organisation, provided us with funds and we rehabilitated the houses of 11 most vulnerable among the victims.”

This gesture is basically to enable these victims, particularly the poorest of the poor among them, to have roofs over their heads because aside food, shelter is key to human existence,” he said.He explained that the rehabilitation work done in the houses included roofing , plastering, flooring, fixing of new doors and windows, ceiling, among others.

Dimka added that his organisation had also responded to the humanitarian crisis in attacked communities in many ways.”We have supported the victims with foodstuff, clothing, toiletries and other necessary items not only in Jebbu Miango, but other affected communities in the locality as well.”We did all of these in a bid to ensure that the victims get the needed support to pull through their current predicaments,”he added.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

