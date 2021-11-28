NGO rehabilitates 115 women, victims of Violence Against Women

The South Saharan Social Development Organisation (SSDO), an NGO, says it has rehabilitated 115 women, victims of Violence against Women (VAW).

Its Executive Director, Dr Stanley Ilechukwu, said in a statement issued in Enugu on Sunday that the women were drawn from Enugu and Anambra states.

He said the rehabilitation covered advocacy, counselling and mediation, temporary shelter and referral services.

“SSDO is playing its part through the Sister Guardian Initiative (SGI).

“SGI is SSDO-funded project that institutes community structures called SGI chapters with mandate to provide survivor-centred care to VAW victims.

“The SGI is also advocating for institutional deterrence against the negative practice of VAW in Southeast Nigeria,’’ he said.

Ilechukwu stated that 36 per cent of women in the Southeast had been physically abused in their lifetimes, adding: “UN says one in three women in the world have been abused in their lives.’’

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women was held globally on Nov. 25.

This year’s theme was “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!’’ (NAN)

