The Global Women for Quality and Sustainable Development Initiative (GWSD), says it has provided support to 128 Gender Based Violence (GBV) survivors in Edo within December 2020 till date.

Mariam Kadiri-Ezolome, the Executive Director, GWSD, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday.

Kadiri-Ezolome said the intervention for the survivors included psychosocial, medical, legal, temporal shelter and livelihood empowerment based on needs.

She said the organisation also empowered 30 GBV survivors in Edo North Senatorial district of the state with livelihood empowerment startup kits to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day (IWD).

She said the donations included sewing machines, hairdryers, food stuff, gas cookers/ovens and laundry items.

The director said the items were provided by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK Government and ActionAid Nigeria (FCDO/AAN).

she encouraged women to look beyond the cultural and societal limitations and pursue their dreams to the fullest.

“Women should borrow a leaf from the newly elected Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Eweala who overcame so many odds to actualise her dream’’.

Kadiri-Ezolome said that upholding the rights of the African woman was a collective responsibility and called for continuous sensitisation and awareness to end GBV. (NAN)

