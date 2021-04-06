NGO presents donation of N5m to Zamfara fire victims

 Khadimiyya Justice and Development Initiative, an NGO has presented N5  million as donation to the victims of fire outbreak at Tudun Wada market in Gusau in Zamfara.

National Publicity Secretary of the , Ibrahim Jombali, made known statement in Gusau on Tuesday.

The statement said the National Treasurer of the ,  Alhaji Muhammad Bello led some officials to Government House in Gusau the cash presented to the . Alhaji Bello Matawalle.

Bello said the donation was in fulfilment of the pledge made by the founder of the NGO and  of Justice Abubakar Malami.

He said as a humanitarian , Khadimiyya group they found expedient to identify with victims of the inferno and to support  government over its commitment to ameliorate the victims’ hardship.

He said that Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle commended the Khadimiyya group the donation.

He said that Matawalle described the gesture as the first of its kind from any NGO, assuring money  would reach the targeted beneficiaries.

He said the governor commended the laudable humanitarian and philanthropic services embarked upon by the NGO, especially in the areas of education, health care delivery and of portable water to the vulnerable groups in Kebbi State.

He said Matawalle advocated for the extension of the kind gesture to Zamfara considering the devastating effects of the activities of bandits on numbers of communities across the state over the .

He said the governor also called for collaborations with Khadimiyya state coordinator for Zamfara and all other states of the federation including the FCT to make its services more accessible to the vulnerable groups across the country. (NAN)

