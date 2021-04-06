Khadimiyya For Justice and Development Initiative, an NGO has presented N5 million as donation to the victims of fire outbreak at Tudun Wada market in Gusau in Zamfara.

National Publicity Secretary of the Organisation, Ibrahim Jombali, made this known in a statement in Gusau on Tuesday.

The statement said the National Treasurer of the organisation, Alhaji Muhammad Bello led some officials to Zamfara State Government House in Gusau for the cash presented to the Gov. Alhaji Bello Matawalle.

Bello said the donation was in fulfilment of the pledge made by the founder of the NGO and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami.

He said as a humanitarian organisation, Khadimiyya group they found it expedient to identify with victims of the inferno and to support Zamfara state government over its commitment to ameliorate the victims’ hardship.

He said that Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle commended the Khadimiyya group for the donation.

He said that Matawalle described the gesture as the first of its kind from any NGO, assuring that the money would reach the targeted beneficiaries.

He said the governor commended the laudable humanitarian and philanthropic services embarked upon by the NGO, especially in the areas of education, health care delivery and provision of portable water to the vulnerable groups in Kebbi State.

He said Matawalle advocated for the extension of the kind gesture to Zamfara considering the devastating effects of the activities of bandits on numbers of communities across the state over the years.

He said the governor also called for collaborations with Khadimiyya state coordinator for Zamfara and all other states of the federation including the FCT to make its services more accessible to the vulnerable groups across the country. (NAN)

