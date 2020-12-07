NGO plans to sensitise against indiscriminate bush burning in the FCT

Mr Williams Osaze, President, Society for the Promotion of People`s Rights, a Non-Governmental Organisation, on Monday says the organisation is planning to embark on a dry season campaign on indiscriminate bush burning in the FCT. Osaze, who is also an environmental expert said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. He said that the season was a period when farming activities were of essence to those in the agriculture sector.

“Fire outbreaks are still one of the leading disasters we are facing and our organisation will continue to create awareness on the dangers associated with such incidents. “Destruction from fire outbreaks on farms and other properties are not acceptable, therefore, we are committed to ensure that the act is curtailed. “The organisation is dedicated to ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the FCT. “We should also know that bush burning activities have an effect on the eco-system as it gradually builds into the atmosphere leading to climate change,” Osaze said. He urged all communities, traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that all hands were on deck to enable success in the fight against indiscriminate bush burning.

Osaze advised stakeholders to apply possible measures that could help to control the situation in the FCT. “Such measures will as well help protect our properties, but if bush burning must be adopted, the environment must be cleared to avoid spread of fire,” he said. Osaze said that the campaign would commence on Dec. 10, adding that the exercise would also take place in area councils and other farming communities in the FCT. He said that the essence of the sensitisation was for the safety of the people, environment and other valuable properties. (NAN)