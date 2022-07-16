NGO plans to build restoration Centre for homeless people in Ibadan 

An NGO, Bread of Hope, says it has acquired 100 acres of land in Ibadan for children, teens, and young adults experiencing homelessness.

Mrs Vivian Elebiyo-Okojie, Founder of Bread of Hope in a statement on Saturday said the plan was to build a `City of Hope’ to serve as a Centre for equipping the younger generation.

According to Elebiyo-Okojie, the organisation’s mission is to meet the six hierarchy of needs of the homeless, orphaned, low-income, and at-risk children.

She said that this also included teens, and young adults through strategic initiatives and programmes while bringing hope to the forgotten amongst them.

According to her, Bread of Hope marks an important milestone as we launch the NGO with the purchase of a 100-acre land in Ibadan, to provide a haven for children, teens, and young adults in Nigeria.

`’Bread of Hope in feeding the body, soul, and spirit is celebrating an incredible milestone: providing safe space, free education, health care, skills acquisition, recreation, psycho-social support, personal development, and enlightenment.

“We aim to provide shelter, rehabilitation, education, psycho-social support, recreation, and a haven for orphaned, abused, neglected, abandoned, homeless, at-risk children, teens, and young adults while teaching them the truth of God’s love.

“A child’s total well-being is our number one priority, and raising a well-rounded individual is the goal while teaching them the truth of God’s love. We are focused on achieving sustainable and measurable results,” she said.

Elebiyo-Okojie said the NGO’s goal is to construct a series of responsive initiatives, programmes, and resources to help the younger generation thrive and compete globally.

According to her, Bread of Hope speaks to all three essences of the human.

“The body focuses on our daily bread, health and safety, while the soul focuses on the mind, mental health, fulfillment, and emotions, and the spirit focuses on creating oneness with God and serving others and the environment.

“Our tenets come from Maslow’s hierarchy of needs and the word of God,” she said.

Elebiyo Okojie said that Bread of Hope was established in February 2022 and fully registered in the United States and Nigeria.

She added that the organisation currently have eight initiatives and programmes which would commence as the City of Hope is being built.

She said that some of the initiatives and programmes of the NGO included; Creative, Innovation, and Idea Lab, an initiative to help young people learn the art of creativity.

Elebiyo-Okojie said others included; innovation, problem-solving, creating ideas for the 21st century, Learn to Earn, an initiative for teens and young adults 14-24, which includes an in-person career exploration and development programme.

The Founder added that other programmes include: Community Food-Secure Programme, which allocates portions of the land to local farmers to help in growing farm produce and earn income. (NAN)

