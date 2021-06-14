NGO plans free learning in churches, mosques

A Non Governmental Initiative (NGI), African Movement,   planning to organise free  in churches and mosques to reduce illiteracy.

The NGI Founder, Mr Solomon Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

He said that the NGI would establish an open centre that would run the   at Ilesa, Osun.

He said that the centre would be known as Eunice and Samuel  Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi Memorial Open  Centre.

He said that the free learning would  begin in January 2022 and that anyone less than 71 years could participate.

“Tuition and one meal per day free for all students at the various selected mosques and churches,” he said.

He said that there was  the need to  use facilities at worship centres to advance education in Africa to progress.

“There are more churches and mosques put together than educational institutions on the African continent.

“Lack meaningful education that leads to acquisition knowledge, which brings along with it power, what has kept our continent at the bottom the ladder ,” he said. ()

