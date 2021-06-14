NGO plans free learning in churches, mosques

A Non Governmental Initiative (NGI), Project African Movement, is planning to organise free learning in churches and mosques to reduce illiteracy.

The NGI Founder, Mr Solomon Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

He said that the NGI would establish an open learning centre that would run the project at Ilesa, Osun.

He said that the centre would be known as Eunice and Samuel Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi Memorial Open Learning Centre.

He said that the free learning would begin in January 2022 and that anyone less than 71 years could participate.

“Tuition and one meal per day is free for all students at the various selected mosques and churches,” he said.

He said that there was the need to use facilities at worship centres to advance education in Africa to facilitate progress.

“There are more churches and mosques put together than educational institutions on the African continent.

“Lack of meaningful education that leads to acquisition of knowledge, which brings along with it power, is what has kept our continent at the bottom of the ladder of development,” he said. (NAN)