NGO petitions I-G over alleged wrongful parade of suspect in Imo

By Monday Ijeh

An NGO, RULAAC has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IG) over alleged wrongful parade of one Thaddeus Ojokoh as one of the suspects in the killing of policemen in Imo.

Mr Okechukwu Nwanguma, the Executive Director of RULAAC in the petition made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, urged the IG to investigate the matter.

He said the investigation was to unravel the mystery surrounding the claim by the Police Command in Imo that Ojokoh, currently in police custody was involved in the killing of the policemen in question.

According to him, Ojokoh, a 53-year-old professional tailor and father of five, was arrested by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Tiger Base, Owerri on April 15 and had been in police custody.

“On April 30, the police command in Imo issued a statement that Ojokoh was among the men that murdered the policemen on national duty.

“He was eventually paraded along others who were later arrested, following the killing of the police officers on April 21 as one of the assailants who attacked and killed the police officers in Ngor-Okpala.

“Members of Ojokoh’s family informed us that the paraded suspect was still in police custody as at the date of the condemnable attack and killing of the police officers.

“How then could he have participated in the attack and killing while still in police custody,” he queried?

Nwanguma said members of Ojokoh’s family had been denied access to him since his arrest on April 15 on allegation that he is a member of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). (NAN)