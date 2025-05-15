NGO, partners launch youth mental health 24-hour helpline in Abuja

The Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA), in collaboration with the I Choose Life Foundation on Thursday launched a toll-free helpline.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The helpline is aimed at addressing youth mental health and substance abuse challenges across Nigeria.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Executive Director and Founder, VGADA, Dr Hope Omeiza said that the launch was a key component of the “Yo! Health Initiative,”

Omeiza said that the initiative was a youth-focused health intervention platform driven by Civil Society and supported by government stakeholders.

He said that the initiative was also implemented in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

He said that the launch of the 24/7 helpline represented a critical milestone in the fight against drug abuse and mental health crises among young Nigerians.

“This helpline is more than just a number. it is a safe space, a support system, and a timely intervention point for young Nigerians.

“This is especially for those who are silently struggling with mental health challenges and substance use. The helpline is expected to operate 24 hours daily and is accessible nationwide at no cost to users.

“The toll-free helpline connects users with certified counsellors, therapists and trained first responders who provide immediate assistance, psychosocial support, and referral services where necessary,” he said.

Omeiza added that the collaboration with I Choose Life Foundation reflected a shared commitment to bridging the mental health service gap and reducing stigma.

“We are proud to champion this lifeline under the Yo! Health Initiative. Our goal is to ensure that no young person walks through their pain alone, “he maintained.

In her remarks, the representative of the I choose life Foundation, Ms Sadiq Olive, described the helpline as a transformative tool to address the silence and isolation that many young people faced.

Olive said that the foundation had invested in training responders to ensure that the service was both empathetic and effective.

“For many young Nigerians, opening up about mental health struggles is a huge challenge. This helpline provides a judgment-free platform where they can find immediate support.

“We believe that mental health care should be accessible, professional, and non-stigmatising. This is a step toward realising that vision,”Olive added.

She called on communities, schools, and parents to create supportive environments that encouraged help-seeking behaviour among the youths.

In his remarks, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande commended the two organisations for their proactive effort in responding to the urgent needs of the youth population.

“This partnership is a bold and timely response to a national concern. As a country, we must begin to place mental health at the centre of youth development, he said.

Olawande reaffirmed the ministry’s support for the Yo! Health Initiative, and pledged to strengthen institutional frameworks that promote youth mental well-being.

Also, a youth representative at the event described the helpline as “a lifeline that offers hope, especially for young people who suffer in silence.”

There was a demonstration of how the helpline functions, followed by interactive panel discussions involving youth advocates, mental health professionals, and civil society actors.

Panelists made a joint call to action urging stakeholders, including government institutions, schools, and community leaders, to prioritise mental health in all youth-focused programmes.(NAN)