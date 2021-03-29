The Beulah World Initiative (BWI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has offered free medical services to hundreds of grassroots residents in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that residents of Idimu and its environs benefitted from the BWI medical outreach on Monday.

Ms Chichi Ononiwu, the Visioner of Beulah World Initiative, in her remarks during the free medical services, said the programme was initiated by God to cater for humanity.

“Our mission is to advance the quality of life of rural and sub-urban communities in Sub-Saharan Africa through the improvement of health, the support of education, the enhancement of social responsibility and poverty alleviation.

“We also have a vision to promote decent quality of life in African communities via the drive for communal responsibility and care about the plight of our neighbor thereby preserving the sanity of the human society.

“We give as a means of retaining our humanity, not as propaganda. We drive hope,” she said.

According to her, Beulah World Initiative started in 2006 and it has grown into a network of friends, leaders and volunteers, who are united and passionate about creating an enduring deep sense of responsibility in the mindset of the average African.

Ononiwu said that BWI craved for the empowerment of a generation, through compassion, mentorship, training and skills development, and possibly initial start-up capital or financial help, where necessary.

According to her, the organisation is a harbinger of hope and possibilities for needy communities, especially women, children and youths.

“We are passionate about alleviating the pains of governments’ developmental policy implementation gaps by encouraging people to take responsibility for their well-being and personal development as well as that of their immediate environment,” she said.

In his remarks, Dr Joshua Oluwasuyi, a member of the organisation’s Medical Volunteer Team, said that the gesture would go a long way to assist the grassroots communities.

“The free medical services are worthwhile, desirable and a call to duty to help humanity.

“Beulah World Initiative has been doing this for some years now; this is not my first time of volunteering with them.”

“They have been doing wonderfully well in offering free medical services to the people in various communities without considering ethnicity and religious background,” he said.

According to him, they have been able to reach a lot of people.

“I believe it’s one of the ways we put people out of darkness to light”.

The doctor advised people and organisations, both local and international, to encourage the initiative and give them necessary support so they can do more.

“Just like what I am doing here, necessary support is needed to be given to enable them perform and reach more communities for such laudable programmes.

“My advice to the beneficiaries is to take the treatment as an opportunity to know God more because He is the great healer and this free medical service is from the kingdom of God,” he added.

Elder Johnson Odiase, one of the community leaders in Idimu area, who benefitted from the medical outreach, thanked the organiser for the quality health services rendered to the residents.

Odiase also prayed that God would continue to empower and strengthen them to do more for humanity.

Mrs Fatimoh Salam, another beneficiary, thanked the Beulah World Initiative for the wonderful medical treatment given to her.

“I supposed to have gone to hospital since last week, but due to the financial challenges I couldn’t go.

“But surprisingly, I heard about the BWI offering free medical services in our community. I joined them, but to my surprise I was treated freely without considering my religious background,” she said.

Also, Mr Stephen Nwoye, a resident in the community, thanked the providers of the free health initiative after receiving treatment during the exercise.

Mrs Nike Omoleke, also a beneficiary, told NAN that she received quality medical treatment after the medical check, as she was given various drugs to address her ailments.

Pastor Kayode Agbetoye, said that the impact of the free medical outreach had been great as the exercise would be the third of its kind held within the premises of his church.

“The lives of people have been impacted spiritually, physically in terms of medical impacts and I am sure heaven will continue to bless the BWI.

“At least, we have hosted Beulah world for over three times now and the impact is innumerable,” the Pastor said.

NAN reports that no fewer than 100 residents received free medical care with various drugs according to their ailments, while over 50 eye glasses were also offered to people in need of it during the outreach. (NAN)

