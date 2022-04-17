NGO offers free medical services for Nasarawa communities

By Femi Ogunshola

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Teen Ambassadors Foundation (TAF) has offered free medical services for communities in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The medical intervention include screening and treatment for malaria, typhoid, peptic ulcer, urinary tract infections, and hypertension.

Others are diabetes, skin diseases, Hepatitis B and C infections, as well as pelvic inflammatory diseases.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and pharmacists were on ground to offer services free of charge to adults and children from the communities.

Mr Paul Adiwu, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, said the gesture was borne out of the corporate social responsibility of the NGO.

Adiwu says the NGO intends to make the medical outreach a quarterly affair, adding that the intervention is not for any particular class but for all residents of Luvu Madaki and its environs.

“We know the times we are living in now and sometimes basically we reach out to people, trying to provide food and other items that can sustain them.

“But, we found out that even with the food, some people cannot eat because of their health challenges and we felt it is good we come up with this initiative,” he said.

Adiwu said that it was imperative for the residents to be tested first to know their ailments before administering appropriate medication.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to TAF for the gesture.

They said it would go a long way in improving their well-being and called on other organizations to emulate the gesture. (NAN)

