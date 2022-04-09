NGO offers free cataract surgeries to 30 indigent patients in Nasarawa

By Awayi Kuje

A Non- Governmental Organization (NGO), the Kolmarg Eyesight Foundation, in partnership with the Department of Ophthalmology, Federal Medical Centre ( FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State, has rendered free cataract surgeries/treatments to 30 indigent patients in the state.

Prof. Olukorode Adenuga, Founder of the NGO, who is a Consultant Ophthalmologist, made the disclosure to newsmen after the surgeries in Keffi on Saturday.

Adenuga said that the importance of health to human and societal development could not be over-emphasised, hence the need for the foundation’s commitment to rendering free cataract surgeries to indigent patients.

He said that the foundation, which he founded in 2020, had the primary aim of reducing cataract-related blindness in Nigeria.

Adenuga added that his foundation had carried out hundreds of free cataract surgeries in many states of the country since it was founded in 2020.

The foundation appreciated the management of FMC Keff, for its support during the free operations.

He, however, solicited the support of good and well-spirited Nigerians to help expand the scope of the foundation.

Also speaking, the Head of the Department of Ophthalmology in FMC, Keffi, Dr Patricia Musa, a Consultant Ophthalmologist, appreciated Adenuga and his team for the free operations.

She further disclosed that the management of FMC Keffi, led by Dr Yahaya Baba Adamu, was always open and ready to partner with committed NGOs in the areas of equipment and manpower to help offer free health care services to indigent patients. (NAN)

