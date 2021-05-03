An NGO, Gallant Women Ability Foundation (G-WAF), on Monday, distributed food items and offered free medical check ups for some Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Gaube community, Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Founder, G-WAF, Mrs Laide Awosedo, said the gesture was in line with the organisation’s mandate to provide succour and empowerment for PWD’s.

Awosedo, who is also living with a disability, said the COVID-19 pandemic had further exposed PWDs to poor access to medical facilities, care and economic hardship.

She, therefore, called on other philanthropists to emulate the gesture as it would reduce the hardship experienced by PWDs, which was further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While encouraging the PWDs not to relent or allow their disabilities to affect their pursuits for economic independence, Awosedo advised them to be strong and strive towards excelling in any venture they were focused on.

According to her, the organisation would empower three PWDs in whichever vocation they desired to venture into.

Leader of the medical team, Vivian Oguiebe, a nurse, said the PWDs and other community members were tested for blood sugar, blood pressure, temperature and weight.

Oguiebe, while giving a health talk, stressed the need for regular medical check-ups, which will aid early diagnosis of any ailments, for quick medical intervention.

“Regular check-ups can help find potential health issues before they become a problem. Early detection also gives the best chance for getting the right treatment quickly, and avoiding any complications,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the free medical check-ups were offered by a group of medical professionals in the G-WAF team, whilst the food items distributed to the PWDs included noodles, rice, salt and garri.

The Chief of the community, Tanko Gimba, expressed appreciation to the foundation, for their support to the community, particularly to the PWDs. (NAN)

