NGO moves to curb teenage pregnancy, promote girl-child education

An NGO, Rosebon Empowerment Initiative, on Saturday in Abuja, vowed to protect the girl child against teenage pregnancy, illiteracy and premature marriage.

Founder of the initiative, Mrs Chinwendu Eteyen-Amba, gave the assurance at a ceremony to mark the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child.

Eteyen-Amba said that educating the girl child translated to better health for future generations, reduction in child morbidity and mortality.

She noted that education helped girls to understand and imbibe hygienic practices during menstruation; it helps them to understand how cleanliness worked and the need to avoid the use of soap to wash their private parts.

“We are here today to encourage girls to not only acquire education but also to know how to take care of their bodies as young girls.

“We are committed to girl child education, gender equity, good hygiene and we are positioned to address the challenges limiting the girl child to have access to education.

“As the theme of 2021 International Day for Girl Child implies: “Digital Generation, Our Generation,’’ we must ensure that girls in Nigeria enjoy the benefits of technology transformation that has shaped the lives of humans.

“At least we must ensure that girls are part of this digital transformation and education, otherwise they will be left behind,’’ Eteyen-Amba said.

She insisted that if girls were not educated, they would remain dependent on their parents before marriage, on their husbands in marriage and on their children when the husbands eventually die.

“So let us join our efforts to educate every girl child and protect each and every one of them from the illiteracy, teenage pregnancy and early marriage.

“The importance of education in the life of a girl child can never be overemphasised; it is paramount.

“When you educate a man you educate an entity but when you educate a woman you educate a nation, this is so because education of every child starts from the family and the mother is the first teacher,’’ she said.

Earlier, Mr Kudu Dangana, Director, Social Mobilisation, FCT Universal Basic Education Board, said the board synergises with NGOs to ensure that all girls in the FCT were given education.

“One of our own components of activities is to sensitise and mobilise children to school, particularly the girl child,’’ Dangana said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is: “Importance of girl child education to enable gender-sensitive Society.’’ (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...