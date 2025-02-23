NGO Lifts Journalists’ Families

A non-governmental organisation, Oniroyin Support Initiative (OSI), is set to launch an empowerment programme in support of the families of journalists in Ogun State.

A statement issued by the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of OSI, Mr. Adekunle Olayeni, quoted the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mrs Funke Fadugba, as saying that: “We are proud to launch this programme, which demonstrates our commitment to supporting the families of journalists who made profound impact in the society but sadly passed away when their services were mostly needed.

“We believe that their families deserve our support and care, and we are committed to making a positive impact in their lives.”

The programme will be launched on Thursday, 27th February, 2025 at the Basic Trust International, beside ProvidusBank, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta by 12 noon.

The event, which will be chaired by renowned journalist, Mr. Richard Akinnola, will witness the public presentation of cheques and grants to select beneficiary families of deceased journalists towards ensuring their continued well-being.

“The programme is designed to empower families who have lost their loved ones – specifically journalists – in the line of duty. Together, we can make a difference in their lives and promote a culture of welfare and safety for journalists, ensuring that their sacrifices are not forgotten and their families are supported in their time of need,” said the OSI Convener, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye.

The programme will also feature a keynote address by the Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, as well as goodwill messages from dignitaries and testimonials from families of the journalists.

Notable among the personalities expected at the launch include the Onirete of Irete-Ijebu, Oba Abdulganiyu Olusegun Awokoya, who is the Royal Father of the Day; Chief (Mrs.) Bola Obasanjo, the wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the Mother of the Day. Also scheduled to attend are the Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker.

The OSI is also partnering with Ogun State Ministry of Health and will on the same day and venue, provide free medical outreach to journalists attending the program.